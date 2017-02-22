Laurens Co. Crime Stoppers offering up to $1000 reward for information on burglary

Crime Stoppers of Laurens County are working get more information on a burglary incident that occurred earlier this month.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of individuals they say are responsible for a burglary that occurred on February 3.

The incident reportedly occurred some time between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.that day on Dials Church Road in Laurens County.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME to remain anonymous, or the Laurens County Sheriff at (864) 984-4967.

