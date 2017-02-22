Greenville Co. Schools Superintendent recognized nationwide by Education Week Magazine

Greenville County Schools congratulate Superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster on being named one of fourteen “Leaders to Learn From” nationwide by Education Week Magazine.

“I am most humbled and honored, though I realize this recognition is less about me that it is an acknowledgment of the accomplishments of our district in providing students with necessary supports and opportunities to ensure not only that they graduate, but that they are college and career ready when they do,” Dr. Royster said.

Royster’s Education Week profile, entitled “Knocking Down the Barriers to Learning,” primarily focuses on two initiatives: OnTrack Greenville, a community initiative focused on ensuring middle school youth stay on track to school success, and Graduation Plus - an initiative that drives both student engagement and the development of skills needed for the workforce of the future.

Under Royster’s leadership, Greenville County Schools’ graduation rate has increased from 72% in 2012 to 87% in 2016. During the same period of time, the African-American graduation rate has increased 20 percentage points, to 82%, and the Hispanic rate has grown from 67% to 88%, according to Greenville County Schools.

In addition, GCS students are outscoring both the State and Nation on the SAT and 90% of the 2016 junior class earned a National Career Readiness Certificate based on WorkKeys testing.

“Our Superintendent is focused, resolute, and keenly aware of what it takes to help students succeed,” Said Chairman of the GCS Board of Trustees, Dr. Crystal Ball O’Connor.

