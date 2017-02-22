Gaffney police seek suspect in attempted robbery incident at Super 8 Motel

Gaffney police need your help to identify the suspect in an attempted robbery incident.

According to reports, at 8:40 p.m. on February 19, a male suspect attempted to rob the clerk at Super 8 Motel on Ellis Ferry Avenue.

Police say the suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot toward McDonald's following the incident.

Officials have released still photos taken from surveillance footage of the suspect in hopes that someone may recognize him by his demeanor or clothing:

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the identify of the suspect, or who may have seen him on Floyd Baker Blvd around the time of the crime is asked to contact Detective Blanton at (864) 206-3334.

