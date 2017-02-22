District: Student brought unloaded airsoft gun to McCants Middle School

Officials with Anderson School District 5 said a student will undergo a disciplinary hearing after bringing an airsoft gun to McCants Middle School to show off.

Kyle Newton from the district said the student was showing off the unloaded weapon when a School Resource Officer found and took it, and detained the student.

Newton said the student was at the bus stop when it happened. Apparently, he showed other students the airsoft gun when he got off the bus and students reported it to the SRO.

An email was sent out to parents from the school's principal informing them of the situation on Wednesday. No students were put in harms way during the incident.

Witnesses say the airsoft gun looked similar to a real gun and the student was trying to pass it off as if it was.

