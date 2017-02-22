SLED: Lugoff woman arrested after $10K theft from church daycare

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a woman was arrested after being accused of stealing money from a church daycare where she worked.

Reports say 41-year-old Lisa Michelle Terry was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more, a felony carrying a penalty upon conviction of up to 10 years behind bars or a fine at the court's discretion.

Terry was arrested on February 22 by SLED agents after being accused stealing more than $10,000 from the church daycare where she was an employee.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Elgin Police Department.

Terry was booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.