Bond hearing held for 2 arrested after Laurens Co. home invasion, officer-involved shooting

Two in custody after Laurens Co. home invasion, chase, officer-involved shooting. (FOX Carolina/ 2/22/17)

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Laurens County on Wednesday.

Deputies said in the incident started on Hellams Circle after they responded to reports of a break-in around 11:55 a.m.

Upon arrival on the scene, deputies say they encountered the suspects leaving the incident driving a silver four-door sedan. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene as deputies initiated a traffic stop, and a chase ensued.. The chase continued until the driver lost control of the suspect vehicle and crashed around the 2800 block of Old Laurens Road in Gray Court.

The suspect then reportedly tried to run over the deputy who exited his vehicle, and the deputy discharged his weapon twice into the wheel base of the vehicle, disabling it.

Officials said the suspects were not hit by the gunfire. A male and female are in custody following the incident, per deputies.

On Thursday, officials with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Phillip Kilgore and Debra L. Adkins. Kilgore and Atkins appeared in bond court at 4 p.m.

A judge denied bond for Kilgore due to a prior criminal history. Bond for Adkins was set at $30,000.

SLED is investigating the case because it involved a deputy discharging a service weapon.

