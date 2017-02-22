Warrant: Greenwood man arrested after punching deputy in face

Deputies say an Upstate man has been arrested for punching a deputy in the face.

According to warrants, 35-year-old Richard Williamson of Greenwood struck a deputy in the face with a closed fist on February 20.

Reports say deputies then attempted to arrest Williamson for the incident, but he actively resisted officers' attempts.

Williamson was charged with third degree assault and battery and resisting arrest.

