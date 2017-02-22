Warrant: Greenwood man arrested after punching deputy in face - FOX Carolina 21

Warrant: Greenwood man arrested after punching deputy in face

Posted: Updated:
Richard Williamson (Greenwood County Sheriff's Office) Richard Williamson (Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies say an Upstate man has been arrested for punching a deputy in the face.

According to warrants, 35-year-old Richard Williamson of Greenwood struck a deputy in the face with a closed fist on February 20.

Reports say deputies then attempted to arrest Williamson for the incident, but he actively resisted officers' attempts.

Williamson was charged with third degree assault and battery and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.