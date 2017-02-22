Bomb squad clears suspicious item found in downtown Greenville

Police said roads were closed in downtown Greenville as they investigated a suspicious item on Wednesday afternoon.

The item was found at 148 River Street, police said.

Falls Park Drive at River Street and River Street at Broad Street were closed as officers investigated the incident. Officer Jonathan Bragg said when police arrived on scene, the object did appear suspicious.

Bragg said a robot was used to x-ray the item, which turned out to be an electric candle. There is no threat to the public.

All clear. It appears to have been an electric candle. No threat. Roads are opening. #gvlpd pic.twitter.com/Es35Oa0iH5 — Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) February 22, 2017

The bomb team from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office is approaching the item. #gvlpd pic.twitter.com/TsCLpzc5N2 — Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) February 22, 2017

