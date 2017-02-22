Bomb squad clears suspicious item found in downtown Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Bomb squad clears suspicious item found in downtown Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Roads closed in downtown Greenville after suspicious item found. (FOX Carolina/2/22/17) Roads closed in downtown Greenville after suspicious item found. (FOX Carolina/2/22/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police said roads were closed in downtown Greenville as they investigated a suspicious item on Wednesday afternoon.

The item was found at 148 River Street, police said.

Falls Park Drive at River Street and River Street at Broad Street were closed as officers investigated the incident. Officer Jonathan Bragg said when police arrived on scene, the object did appear suspicious.

Bragg said a robot was used to x-ray the item, which turned out to be an electric candle. There is no threat to the public.

