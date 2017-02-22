GRAPHIC WARNING: Video released in deadly Greenville Co. deputy-involved shooting

Authorities released video from a deputy-involved shooting that left a suspect dead on Feb. 11.

Deputies said 37-year-old Jason Robert Mendez was shot to death in a car outside the Super Lodge Motel on Mauldin Road around 2 a.m. Mendez was in the driver's seat of a suspicious vehicle with passenger 23-year-old Kristen English Clark, both of whom reportedly refused to respond or engage with deputies when they approached the vehicle.

Sheriff Will Lewis said when deputies approached the car and busted out the vehicle's front windows, an altercation with Mendez ensued and he was shot. Lewis said the three deputies involved attempted to render aid to Mendez within two minutes of the shooting, but he succumbed to injuries at the scene.

Investigators said a firearm and methamphetamine were found in the car, which was stolen.

GRAPHIC: Full surveillance video released of deputy-involved shooting

Mendez, who had previous served prison time and had a criminal history including 78 charges and 32 convictions in the state of South Carolina, was prohibited from owning a firearm.

"It was go home or go to the morgue for them," Lewis said, of the decision by deputies to use deadly force. He said the surveillance video of the incident left "no room for questions."

Clark told authorities she and Mendez were planning to get married that morning. His family has called for an independent investigation of the incident and said, after reviewing the video, they don't believe it is definitive.

Below is a non-graphic portion of the surveillance video leading up to the shooting:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect dead, fiancée arrested after Greenville Co. officer-involved shooting

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.