Search continues for Upstate teen missing more than a year

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) needs your help to locate a 17-year-old missing for over a year.

Austin Tolleson went missing on February 20, 2016 out of Spartanburg County, according to NCMEC. Tolleson is described as male, 5' 4" tall, weighing approximately 130 lbs.

NCMEC said he may still be in the area.

Anyone with information about Tolleson's whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2222.

