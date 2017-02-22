Search continues for Upstate teen missing more than a year - FOX Carolina 21

Search continues for Upstate teen missing more than a year

Posted: Updated:
Austin Tolleson (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) Austin Tolleson (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) needs your help to locate a 17-year-old missing for over a year.

Austin Tolleson went missing on February 20, 2016 out of Spartanburg County, according to NCMEC. Tolleson is described as male, 5' 4" tall, weighing approximately 130 lbs.

NCMEC said he may still be in the area.

Anyone with information about Tolleson's whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2222. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.