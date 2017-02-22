Pickens man takes plea deal after argument ends in deadly shooting

A Pickens County man sentenced on Wednesday for his role in a 2014 argument which turned deadly.

Justin O'Bryant, 29, and the victim, identified as 38-year-old Michael Collins, were involved in a verbal disagreement in April 2014. Investigators said the victim then pushed O’Bryant down, at which point he pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot Collins. The victim died immediately after the bullet traveled through his right arm, chest and left arm.

O'Bryant was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to 28 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested in Pickens Co. shooting death

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.