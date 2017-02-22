Chickenpox outbreak reported at Buncombe Co. school

Health officials in Buncombe County said multiple students have been diagnosed with chickenpox.

According to the department of Health and Human Services, five students at one school have had the illness since the start of February.

Officials said they are also aware of other cases among children in the community.

Chickenpox, which is easily passed via coughing, sneezing or fluid from blisters, can be more severe for young children or the immunocompromised. Buncombe County medical director Dr. Jennifer Mullendore urged families to get immunizations for chickenpox.

“Chickenpox is not a benign disease," she said. Not only is it painful, but once you have been infected with chicken pox, you are at risk of getting shingles later in life, which is also very painful and can cause lasting chronic pain in adults. Additionally, getting sick with chickenpox can lead to serious illness like pneumonia and even death in rare situations, something that is not seen with people who are immunized."

After being exposed to the illness, it takes approximately 10 to 21 days to develop symptoms, which include a contagious rash. Contact your medical provider if you believe your child may have chickenpox.

