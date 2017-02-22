Crews work to repair bridge after struck by truck in Anderson Co.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said a truck crashed into a bridge on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at the Highway 20 connector bridge on U.S. 29. The highway and bridge traffic are both closed while repairs are conducted. Troopers said the truck was pulling a container which was too high and hit the overpass.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said crews are working to remove the I-beam which was struck and put a new edge on the bridge.

Officials said due to the previous collisions, traffic on top of the bridge was already shifted.

Removal of the I-beam will reportedly raise the bridge's clearance to 14 feet, 4 inches from 13 feet, 7 inches.

