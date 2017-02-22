Book details Greenwood boy's painful journey with rare disease

Wyatt Banks, 4, has been confined to a wheelchair for nearly three years. Diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called transverse myelitis (TM), the boy has a condition doctors say happens to only one in a million people.

His mother, Abby Banks, said the journey they've endured has been trying.

"The life that we had envisioned for our son was gone overnight without warning," she said. "We put him to bed healthy. He woke up paralyzed."

Little Wyatt is paralyzed from the chest down. He attends pre-school at South Main Street Baptist Church in Greenwood, where he enjoys being a typical four-year-old who just happens to be in a wheelchair.

Abby Banks has now written a book called "Love Him Anyway: Finding Hope in the Hardest Places." The book details the journey the Banks family has been on and the title has a special meaning.

"When Wyatt was first diagnosed with transverse myelitis, we came home to tell our oldest that Wyatt had been paralyzed ... He asked us if Wyatt was ever going to get better...and we said 'We don't know.' And at six years old he looked at us and said 'Well, we are gonna love him anyway.'"

Abby Banks said that message has resonated with her since that day.

"Somewhere there's a mama that is getting a diagnosis and her kid's being labeled," said Banks. "I want her to know there is hope."

