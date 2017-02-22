Report: Greenwood Co. woman charged with DUI after fleeing checkpoint, crash

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash after a woman reportedly fled from a trooper on Monday.

Troopers said around 8:38 p.m., the driver of a gold Toyota Camry attempted to pass through a checkpoint without stopping, ran a traffic light and hit another vehicle.

After the crash, troopers said the driver, 26-year-old Angelica Gray, fled the vehicle on foot. She was quickly apprehended, officials said, and charged with DUI, driving under suspension, improper vehicle license, uninsured, disobedience to officer and failure to stop for blue lights.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit suffered a broken shoulder.

Greenwood County deputies were asked to investigate the crash since it involved a Highway Patrol trooper.

