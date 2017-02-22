Greenville officers ask for help identifying burglary suspect - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville officers ask for help identifying burglary suspect

Suspect (Source: Greenville Police Dept.) Suspect (Source: Greenville Police Dept.)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with the identification of a suspect from a burglary that occurred Feb. 18 on Whistsett Street.

Officers said the suspect rummaged through several office spaces and took money.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect is asked by the Greenville Police Department to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463) 

