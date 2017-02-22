Suspect in Wellford bank robbery, chase also charged in 2016 Travelers Rest bank robbery

Travelers Rest police said a man charged in a February robbery at a Wellford bank has also been charged in connection with a December 2016 robbery at a bank in that city.

According to officers with the Wellford Police Department, 45-year-old Justin Ashley Bott entered the First Citizens Bank on Edgewood Street around 10:20 a.m. Investigators said he never displayed a weapon, but handed plastic bags to two tellers, reportedly asking one to "fill it up with hundreds and fifties" and telling another "I want everything. Give me everything out of your drawers."

Bott reportedly fled with an undisclosed amount of money, including the contents of one of the employee's coin drawers, and got into a burgundy Toyota 4-Runner.

An officer from Lyman Police Department attempted to stop Bott, who fled before crashing his car following a short chase, according to the incident report.

The stolen money was recovered from his vehicle.

On March 13, Chief Lance Crowe with the Travelers Rest Police Department confirmed that Bott had also been charged in the Dec. 28, 2016 robbery at the United Community Bank.

Warrants state Bott was identified by a witness in a photo line-up after the Travelers Rest robbery.

Bott is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on a bank robbery charge.

