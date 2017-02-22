Sunshine brings temperatures back to the 70s

Warm temperatures are ahead to wrap up the week, then a chance for showers and a cooler setup pushes in over the weekend.

A mix of sun and clouds brings a quick rebound in temperatures for your Thursday. Highs will warm to 69 in the mountains and 73 in the Upstate. Tonight, expect lows to stay in the 50s.

Friday will bring even more sunshine, with warm conditions once again. Highs will get into the low and even mid-70s across the area. Showers will push in late Friday night into Saturday morning. A stray t-storm can’t be ruled out but mostly we’ll see scattered light showers.

By Saturday afternoon, the rain moves out and sunshine pushes in with a strong breeze. That wind will usher in a late weekend chill.

Temps will drop Saturday night into the 30s, so we’ll get a reminder that winter is indeed still in place, with highs stuck in the 50s to low 60s on Sunday.

