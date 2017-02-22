Report: Teen charged with peeping Tom after break-in while woman showered

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a home intruder is accused of pulling back the curtain while a woman showered.

According to the incident report, 19-year-old Isaiah Foster broke into a home on Amherst Drive on Monday after unlocking the back door through a hole in the screen.

The victims said Foster had been to their house briefly on two prior occasions with a relative.

Foster reportedly entered the bedroom of a sleeping male and woke him up, at which time the victim told him to get out. Thinking Foster left, the victim said he went back to sleep before hearing a woman in the house scream.

According to the incident report, Foster entered the bathroom of the home and pulled back the shower curtain while the female victim was bathing. She reportedly yelled at him to leave and he did before returning and pulling back the curtain to expose her a second time.

The victim told deputies she then forced him out of the bathroom.

Foster is charged with housebreaking and peeping Tom.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.