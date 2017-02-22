Troopers: Driver killed after crashing into tree in Oconee Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly, single-vehicle crash in Oconee County on Wednesday.

Troopers said around 3:30 p.m., the driver of a 2007 Toyota SUV ran off the right side of the road on Cheohee Valley Road. The driver reportedly overcorrected before driving off the left side of the road and striking a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The coroner later identified the driver as 62-year-old John Charles Papendick of Tamassee. He reportedly suffered head trauma and his death was ruled accidental.

The coroner said Papendick was killed two miles from his home.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.