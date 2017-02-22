Pilots at Anderson airport put on one frequency to prevent potential accidents

When Don Acevedo gets into his plane, it's like home. He's a pilot who often flies in and out of Anderson Regional Airport.

"It's a passion that I've had since I was a little boy," Acevedo said. "I'll get in the plane and I'll fly on this side of the mountain range and watch the sunset."

For pilots, the air is like a highway with invisible lanes and exits. So, in order to stay the course for take-offs and landings, pilots listen to frequencies.

"It's very important that there's no confusion there," Acevedo said.

And like any driver of a car, pilots also need fuel and direction. But, at Anderson Regional, some pilots seemed confused because there are two frequencies, but soon pilots will just use one for communication.

"We believe that's the solution," Justin Julian said. Julian is the airport manager at Anderson Regional. He says most pilots use CTAF, Common Traffic Advisory Frequency, which is frequency 123.6.

"Which is the primary frequency that all of our pilots talk to each other either on the ground or in the air and that's 123.6," Julian said.

But, when a pilot flies into Anderson Regional, 122.95 is the first frequency on a chart a pilot sees for the airport.

"It's kinda like the gas station hotline," Julian said. "It's used to get fuel, to park, to do any type of service they requested."

So, those with the FAA, Federal Aviation Administration, sent a notice to pilots which shows the 122.95 frequency, is not monitored for landings and take-offs. They want to make sure pilots will only use CTAF, the 123.6 frequency.

"They're removing 122.95 from all future FAA charts," Julian said. "The biggest reason is to increase the safety for the airport."

The 122.95 frequency is expected to be removed by the end of March.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.