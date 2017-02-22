Three of four suspects sentenced in 2015 home invasion, shooting

Two Spartanburg men pleaded guilty on Wednesday to involvement in a home invasion and shooting.

Investigators said on July 14, 2015, 25-year-old Tavaris Dewberry and 24-year-old Tyrus Woodruff entered a home on Country Club road and robbed victims of two cellphones and two wallets.

Deputies said one of the victims was shot twice during the incident.

Dewberry and Woodruff were among four suspects arrested in connection with the crime. Xavier Joshua Martin, 24, and Aquavious Jujuan Ray, 21, were also arrested.

Deputies said one of the stolen phones led them to the suspects.

Ray pleaded guilty in November 2016 to attempted murder, first-degree burglary, three counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Woodruff pleaded guilty to to the same charges and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Dewberry pleaded guilty to violent second-degree burglary, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Martin is awaiting sentencing.

