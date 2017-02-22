Officials: Pedestrian injured after struck by vehicle in Spartan - FOX Carolina 21

Officials: Pedestrian injured after struck by vehicle in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters with the Spartanburg Fire Department were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Collins Avenue near Georgia Street, according to firefighters.

Officials said the victim was stabilized and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route to the scene for more details.

