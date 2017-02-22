VIDEO: Vehicle engulfed in flames along I-85

A car fire was reported along Interstate 85 in Anderson County on Wednesday night.

Troopers said the fire occurred near mile marker 27 on the northbound side of the interstate around 8:30 p.m. The left lane is reportedly blocked while crews respond to the scene.

Witness Zachary Kay shared video with FOX Carolina of what appeared to by an SUV engulfed in flames.

