Single Upstate mom's tax return message goes viral

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Christina Knaack said when she posted a message on her Facebook to share with her family and friends, she never expected what would happen next.

The Gaffney mom shared a photo on Wednesday of a receipt for $5,400 she spent on rent for the remainder of 2017. She said when she got her tax return this year, she decided to put all the money toward putting a roof over her family's head rather than spending it on the hottest trend.

"Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics I paid my rent for the YEAR," she said.

She is a single mother raising a 4-month-old and 2-year-old on a minimum-wage job.

"My kids don't want for anything because my priorities are straight," she said.

Within 12 hours, Knaack's post has already received more than 29,000 reactions, 17,000 shares and 3,700 comments. The response, she said, was shocking.

"It's pretty crazy," she said. "I was just sharing a milestone with my friends and family."

She said most of the reactions have been positive and she is hoping to use what she would spend on rent each month to do things with her family.

