Anderson Co. bridge shut down for repairs, detours in place on Beaver Dam Rd

Anderson Co. bridge shut down for repairs, detours in place on Beaver Dam Road. (FOX Carolina/ 2/23/17)

Bridge inspectors from Columbia will be in Anderson County this week to look at a bridge shut down after a truck ran into it.

A truck carrying a container slammed into the Hwy 20 bridge connector on Hwy 29 Wednesday afternoon.

Though no injuries were reported in the crash, there is still visible damage to a steel beam on the bridge that will have to be repaired.

Officials say detours are in place on Beaver Dam Road until further notice.

Mark Dezurik, District Maintenance Engineer for SCDOT, told FOX that crews were removing the guardrail, damaged steel beam and part of the concrete deck span from the bridge. Crews will have to fix the road underneath the bridge as well, and the clearance of the bridge will be raised to 14' 4".

Dezurik says construction is expected to continue through the weekend.

