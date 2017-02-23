Troopers: Injuries reported, roadway blocked after Anderson Co. crash

Vehicle behind towed away from scene of Anderson Co. crash. (FOX Carolina/ 2/23/17)

Troopers are reporting injuries after a morning crash in Anderson County.

The call came in at 5:41 a.m.

Reports say the crash occurred along SC 24 at Fairplay Road. The collision reportedly blocked the roadway.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said that the accident had been cleared by just before 8 a.m. A pole sustained some damage due to the collision, but no power outages were reported in the area, and traffic is now moving normally once again.

