Firefighters: Freezer cause of morning house fire in Taylors

Deputies and first responders were at the scene of a structure fire in Greenville County Thursday morning.

Officials say they got the call about the fire just after 6:30 a.m. when a passerby called dispatchers to report seeing a trailer on fire on the 100 block of South Bates Road in Taylors.

Dispatchers were not sure if the trailer was occupied.

North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County deputies were at the scene of the incident.

Firefighters investigating the cause of the fire told FOX that it started in the laundry room. According to first responders, the freezer was next to the washer and dryer, and when the freezer shorted out, a fire started.

Officials say all residents were at work during the incident so no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.