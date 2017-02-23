Crews battle fire at Edgewood Church of Christ in Greenville

Scene of fire at Edgewood Church of Christ in Greenville. (FOX Carolina/2/23/17)

Dispatchers confirmed that a fire broke out at an Upstate church Thursday morning.

The calls reportedly came from Edgewood Church of Christ in Greenville after a passerby saw the fire.

The church is located at 200 Edgewood Drive.

Crews on the scene told FOX around 9:10 a.m. that the fire was contained to one room. Investigators were able to determine that the fire started around the exhaust fan in the women's bathroom. The fire is not being considered suspicious.

The fire chief says it could have been much worse.

