City of Greenville announces upcoming road closures

The City of Greenville has announced upcoming road closures in observance of the GHS Half Marathon and 5K.

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25:

River Street, from Reedy View Drive to West Broad Street West Broad Street, from River Street to South Laurens Street Westfield Street, Hudson Street and Willard Street at Swamp Rabbit Trail crossings Reedy View Drive, from Swamp Rabbit Trail to River Street

For more information, call 864-420-5169 or visit www.swamprabbitrace.com.

