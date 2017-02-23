City of Clemson to host Eclipse Across America Awareness Tour

This summer something big is coming.

On August 21, 2017, Clemson and neighboring cities will experience a total solar eclipse. And while eclipses aren't exactly a rare phenomenon, being able to witness one from the comfort of your own backyard is pretty cool.

That's why the city is hosting the Eclipse Across America Awareness Tour.

Clemson University's Department of Physics and Astronomy will kick off its first event Thursday evening - its purpose is to get the word out to the local community on getting involved with the tour.

Astronomers from Clemson and the Univeresity of California Berkeley will be on site discussing how to photograph the eclipse and participate in a citizen science project called the Eclipse Megamovie.

