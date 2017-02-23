Deputies: Pair caught with drugs at traffic checkpoint

Officials with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said two have been charged with drug offenses after a vehicle search at a traffic checkpoint.

Deputies say Matthew Edward Carr, 29, of Marion was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Belinda Marie Dawn Vance, 53, also of Marion, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Reports say that on Friday, February 17, deputies responded to Robert Street to assist N.C. Highway Patrol troopers with searching a vehicle at a traffic checkpoint.

Carr, who was driving the vehicle, had reportedly pulled up to the checkpoint with a syringe behind his ear with a liquid inside that tested positive for 3.3. grams of methamphetamine.

After searching Vance, deputies say they were able to locate Morphine pills on her person.

