Woman victimized by random pepper spray attack while stuck in traffic

Deputies say a woman was pepper sprayed by another driver on Wednesday while stuck in traffic due to a car fire.

Reports say deputies responded to mile marker 27 on I85 in reference to an assault at around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they encountered the victim in the back of an ambulance on the side of the interstate. That's when deputies say the victim explained that a black BMW had driven up beside her and a male driver had sprayed her in the face with pepper spray. She had been sitting in traffic as it slowed due to a car fire along the interstate.

According to the victim, the driver then sped off, leaving her blinded from the pepper spray.

The victim told deputies she was unable to get the suspect's license plate number and didn't know why the unknown suspect had attacked her. The woman was treated by EMS at the scene and released.

She declined an investigation into the assault.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.