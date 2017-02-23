Warrants: Man charged with animal cruelty after 2 dogs found dea - FOX Carolina 21

Warrants: Man charged with animal cruelty after 2 dogs found dead on property

Dog found at Clinton residence. (Source: Laurens County Humane Society Facebook) Dog found at Clinton residence. (Source: Laurens County Humane Society Facebook)
Markevious Rydell Simpson (Source: Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office) Markevious Rydell Simpson (Source: Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office)
CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials said a man has been charged after two dogs were found dead on his property, and another found alive but in bad condition.

Markevious Rydell Simpson of Clinton was charged with three counts of animal cruelty and one count of giving false information.

Warrants say Simpson gave false information to law enforcement by "knowingly and willfully" telling false information about the ownership of his animals on February 18.

He was also charged with animal cruelty and the ill treatment of animals because he "knowingly and intentionally deprived an animal (dog) proper food, water, and shelter which resulted in the malnourishment" of the dog causing it's bones to be visible.

He was hit with two more counts of the same charge in the deaths of two of his dogs.

At a bond hearing on Thursday, a judge set Simpson's bond at $15,000.

