Longtime meth cook sentenced to 15 years behind bars

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday that a longtime meth cook had been sentenced after being convicted of his third narcotics related crime.

Roy Ellis Smith, 51, was found guilty in court Tuesday afternoon of manufacturing methamphetamines after a two-day trial. A Laurens County jury took only an hour to return the guilty verdict.

Smith was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a judge. The conviction is his third of narcotics-related crimes and second for manufacturing methamphetamines.

Reports say Smith was on probation from his second conviction for manufacturing meth last May when law enforcement received a tip that he was cooking meth in a camper on Smith's Village Road in Waterloo.

Law enforcement located Smith what what appeared to be an active "one-pot" meth lab in a hidden compartment inside the camper.

Laurens County deputies responded to the incident and were able to locate other components in an active meth lab such as coffee filters with residue and empty packages of cold medicine. Deputies also found four hypodermic needles containing a liquid that tested positive for methamphetamines.

Solicitor Stumbo thanked his staff, SCDPPPS agents and deputies for their assistance in securing Smith's conviction.

"Meth has become a scourge in our society, destroying lives and ripping families apart," Solicitor Stumbo said. "Once again, our prosecutors and investigators were able to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to remove another longtime offender from our community. We will continue to pursue those like Roy Smith who have no regard for the law or their fellow citizens as long as they continue to peddle vile substances like meth on our streets."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.