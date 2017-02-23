Upstate toddler hears with both ears for the first time in touching video

An Upstate toddler born with a congenital heart defect is stealing hearts online after a video was posted of her hearing for the very first time.

Little Teyana Skye Gladden is just 2-years-old but she's already been through a lot. Born March 26, 2014, Teyana was just 37 weeks old, 4lbs 9oz and 16 1/4 inches long when she came into the world. She also came with a congenital heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot which has led to multiple open-heart surgeries, and Microtia, which caused her left ear not to develop properly.

Teyana suffered complete hearing loss in her left ear from Microtia, and some hearing loss in her right ear for which she now has a hearing aid to help her hear better.

On Thursday, however, Teyana's life changed dramatically. In a post by Gladden's mother on Teyana's Facebook fan page, you can see the sweet girl receiving a hearing aid for her ear with Microtia. Thanks to Anderson-Oconee Speech & Hearing Services, for the first time, Teyana Gladden could hear out of her left year.

A GoFundMe is also actively accepting donations for Teyana and her family as she continues to undergo treatment. You can donate here.

