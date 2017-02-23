Upstate firefighter says he was fired for speaking out on corruption

A former firefighter with the Clear Spring Fire Department has filed a lawsuit against the agency, claiming he was wrongfully terminated.

Former firefighter Clayton Beason has filed suit against Greenville County, the Clear Spring district and fire chief Gabe Mull after he said he was fired for speaking out about concerns with the department.

Beason said he exercised his constitutional right in addressing matters of public concern including "the proper and lawful operation of Clear Spring, the morale caused by improper and inequitable treatment of employees based on political factors, and concerns regarding rumors and allegations of embezzlement of Clear Spring resources." He also said he spoke out about nepotism after witnessing the husband of a board member receive promotions for which he was unqualified.

He said the agency retaliated by creating a hostile work environment before firing him.

In 2016, two fire chiefs were removed from their positions at Clear Spring and accused of embezzlement.

Beason is suing for damages, attorney fees and wages he said he was never paid.

FOX Carolina has reach out to Clear Spring Fire Department for comment on the lawsuit.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.