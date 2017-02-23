Near record Friday, cooler this weekend

Warmer than normal temperatures are ahead for Friday, then it gets cooler this weekend. We’ll see showers and isolated t-storms early on Saturday before skies clear for the rest of the weekend.

Friday will be pleasant, but very warm for this time of year. Highs will approach 77 in the Upstate and 72 in the mountains. The record are 79 and 77 for the Upstate and mountains respectively, so both should stay just under record heat.

Friday night showers will approach with a cold front. We could see a few t-storms in the mountains between 4-7AM, then mostly showers in the Upstate before 10am Saturday.

Cooler air and breezy conditions will dominate on Saturday in the 60s to low 70s, then we’ll see temps drop to the 30s Saturday night in the Upstate and 20s for the mountains.

Sunday will be sunny and less warm with highs near 60 in the Upstate and 50s for the mountains.

