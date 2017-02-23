Broadway showstopper 'Hamilton' coming to Greenville

Upstate Hamilton fans, rejoice!

The national tour of the hit Broadway musical announced Thursday it will be performed at the Peace Center in 2018.

Hamilton puts a contemporary spin on the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War. The musical features an award-winning score with hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B influences.

The Peace Center said tickets for the show will be hot, so the best way to guarantee seats is to buy a subscription for the 2017-2018 season.

The musical will also play in Charlotte and Atlanta in 2018.

Click here for more information from the Peace Center

Click here for more information on Hamilton

