Broadway showstopper 'Hamilton' coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Upstate Hamilton fans, rejoice!

The national tour of the hit Broadway musical announced Thursday it will be performed at the Peace Center in 2018.

Hamilton puts a contemporary spin on the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War. The musical features an award-winning score with hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B influences.

The Peace Center said tickets for the show will be hot, so the best way to guarantee seats is to buy a subscription for the 2017-2018 season. 

The musical will also play in Charlotte and Atlanta in 2018.

