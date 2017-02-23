Dog rescued from house fire on White Horse Road

The Berea Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire on Thursday.

Firefighters said the fire was reported in the 7000 block of White Horse Road just after 3 p.m.

A witness shared a photo of a huge plume of smoke rising from a structure in a residential area.

A neighbor on the street said he came home and could hear his neighbor's dog barking. When he went around behind the house, he said he saw smoke coming from the home.

He called 9-1-1 and said he could hear the dog shrieking inside the house fire.

Firefighters were able to pull the dog, who suffered several burns, but is expected to be OK.

A FOX Carolina crew is at the scene for more details.

