Spartanburg police officers welcome 2-pound baby boy

Two Spartanburg police officers are the proud new parents of baby Thomas.

He was born on Feb. 12, weighing in at just 2 pounds and 13 ounces. Baby Thomas was quite a surprise for his parents, arriving more than two months early at 28 weeks. He was also breech, so his mother had an emergency cesarean section.

He is currently in the NICU so friends and family are giving support to those they say support everyone else

Thomas' parents, K-9 handler Kevin Renneker and patrol officer Timberly Stacy have taken an oath to serve and protect. Now, they're focus has shifted slightly with an emphasis on serving and protecting baby Thomas.

Sally Whitt is a family friend who said although baby Thomas is getting better, the hospitals bills continue to increase and the family needs help.

"They're awesome," Whitt said. "They're both police officers they give so much and sacrifice so much for our community."

Stacy has taken leave to stay with baby Thomas in the NICU, which leaves the family with one main income. A GoFundMe account has been set up by Whitt to help support them.

"They help everyone so much and now is the time that we can actually help them with something that they may need help with so I'm hoping the community will gather together and help relieve some burden and some stress off of them," Whitt said.

