Disney princesses bring magic to Upstate hospitals, nursing homes

A group of princesses is helping spread joy in the Greenville area.

The group of Upstate women dressed up as Snow White, Tiana, Belle, Cinderella, Anna and Elsa and more to visit residents at Greenville Place, The Cottages at Brushy Creek, The Shriners Childrens Hospital, NHC Greenville, and the GHS Children's Hospital.

"We are going around to make moments of joy for others," said Dawn Grubbs, the activity director at Greenville Place Assisted Living.

The group said they are hosting a fairy tale ball at Greenville Place and decided to use their rented costumes to bring happiness to more of the community.

The public is invited to a drop-in tea party on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. To RSVP, contact Greenville Place.

