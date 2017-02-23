Isaac Williams is a meteorologist for FOX Carolina.
Isaac grew up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and studied at Mississippi State and the University of Alabama. He earned a bachelor's degree in geography and math before getting his master's degree in geosciences.
Before moving to Greenville, Isaac worked for WVUA in Tuscaloosa, WAAY in Huntsville and WCBI in Columbus, Mississippi.
Isaac joined the FOX Carolina team in February 2017.
Email: isaac.williams@foxcarolina.com
Follow Isaac On: Facebook | Twitter
Awards/Recognitions:
On the weekends, I love to: Relax and cheer on The Crimson Tide!
My favorite movie is: Twister.
My favorite kind of music is: Country and classic rock.
My favorite food is: Steak.
Hidden talents: I have a perfect pitch ear but cannot read music.
Hobbies: Playing guitar, keyboard and singing. I also love to game!
Pets: Five cats and a dog at home in Alabama but none here.
Most memorable story: Covering the April 28, 2014 tornado outbreak in Alabama.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.