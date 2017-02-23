Isaac Williams is a meteorologist for FOX Carolina.

Isaac grew up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and studied at Mississippi State and the University of Alabama. He earned a bachelor's degree in geography and math before getting his master's degree in geosciences.

Before moving to Greenville, Isaac worked for WVUA in Tuscaloosa, WAAY in Huntsville and WCBI in Columbus, Mississippi.

Isaac joined the FOX Carolina team in February 2017.

Email: isaac.williams@foxcarolina.com

Follow Isaac On: Facebook | Twitter

Awards/Recognitions:

National Weather Association seal of certification

Published in NWA's Journal of Operational Meteorology in 2014

On the weekends, I love to: Relax and cheer on The Crimson Tide!

My favorite movie is: Twister.

My favorite kind of music is: Country and classic rock.

My favorite food is: Steak.

Hidden talents: I have a perfect pitch ear but cannot read music.

Hobbies: Playing guitar, keyboard and singing. I also love to game!

Pets: Five cats and a dog at home in Alabama but none here.

Most memorable story: Covering the April 28, 2014 tornado outbreak in Alabama.