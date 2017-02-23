Oconee Co. sheriff releases summary of 2016 operations

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Thursday to release details on law enforcement activities in 2016.

During the press conference, Sheriff Mike Crenshaw highlighted the accomplishments of the county's deputies, including sponsored pill take-back programs and the seizure of more than a million dollars of illegal drugs.

Crenshaw said his focus in 2017 is turning toward tackling opioid abuse.

"It's a concern," the sheriff said. "I certainly hope that it doesn't overtake meth and become our next big epidemic, but I will tell you it has the potential to do that and that's why it's so important that we do as much prevention as we can."

Below is the full 2016 Oconee County Sheriff's Report:

