Oconee Co. sheriff releases summary of 2016 operations - FOX Carolina 21

Oconee Co. sheriff releases summary of 2016 operations

Posted: Updated:
Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw (Feb. 23, 2017/FOX Carolina) Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw (Feb. 23, 2017/FOX Carolina)
WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Thursday to release details on law enforcement activities in 2016.

During the press conference, Sheriff Mike Crenshaw highlighted the accomplishments of the county's deputies, including sponsored pill take-back programs and the seizure of more than a million dollars of illegal drugs.

Crenshaw said his focus in 2017 is turning toward tackling opioid abuse.

"It's a concern," the sheriff said. "I certainly hope that it doesn't overtake meth and become our next big epidemic, but I will tell you it has the potential to do that and that's why it's so important that we do as much prevention as we can."

Below is the full 2016 Oconee County Sheriff's Report:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.