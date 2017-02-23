Warrant: Woman accused of biting officer at Wofford College - FOX Carolina 21

Warrant: Woman accused of biting officer at Wofford College

Cameron Counts (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention) Cameron Counts (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Roebuck woman is facing an assault charge after an incident on Feb. 17.

According to the arrest warrant, 20-year-old Cameron Kendall Counts bit an officer on the wrist, causing him to require medical attention. The Wofford College Police Department is prosecuting the case.

According to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, Counts is charged with resisting arrest with assault and is being held on a $1,000 bond.

