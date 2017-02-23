Simpsonville's deputy police chief retiring after long public service career

The Simpsonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday their deputy chief of police is retiring.

Steve Moore became a police officer in Mauldin in 1989 after serving for five years as a security police officer in the United States Air Force. During his military service, Moore earned two achievement medals, a good conduct medal and an overseas long tour ribbon.

Moore moved through the ranks with the Mauldin Police Department until 2006 when he left the force to serve as a Christian missionary overseas.

He joined the Simpsonville Police Department in 2009, starting as a patrol officer before being promoted to interim chief and later chief of police from 2012 to 2014.

He was named interim chief again in 2016.

Moore's brothers and sisters in blue said he is known for his generosity and "servant's heart."

A retirement celebration for Moore is being hosted on March 3 at Sapphire Creek where he will be honored for his public service. Click here for details.

