Coroner identifies father of five killed after truck crashes through Anderson Co. home

An Anderson County father has died after a truck crashed into his home late Thursday night.

The incident was reported on Tripp Street around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters and EMS were called to the scene. At the scene, a pickup truck was visible through a hole ripped in the side of a mobile home.

Anderson County coroner Greg Shore said a father was in a bed when the truck hit the house. The father was pinned under the truck and died, according to Shore. The coroner said a 14 year old was also in the room at the time, but was not hurt.

A total of five children were in the house, but none of them were injured, Shore said.

Shore identified the victim as 41-year-old Antonio Jacinto. His cause of death has been ruled as traumatic head injury. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

The driver of the truck is 19-years-old, and has been arrested and charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers say the driver, later identified as Austin Burdette of Belton, was traveling south on Tripp Street in a 2004 Ford Explorer when he went off the left side of the road, hitting a sign and embankment before crashing through the mobile home. He was not injured during the crash.

Burdette was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and appeared in bond court at 4 p.m. where his bond was set at $30,000. He was ordered not to have contact with the victim's family.

