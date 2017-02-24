Candlelight vigil held for men killed in 18-wheeler crash

Troopers say at least two are confirmed dead after an early morning crash involving an 18-wheeler and vehicle Friday morning.

EMS and fire departments are reportedly at the scene of the collision along US 29 in Belton. The crash happened near Hammond Water Company.

The call came in around 3:46 a.m. The roadway is reportedly blocked at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the semi-truck was turning out of a private drive and struck a Honda traveling south on US 29. The truck driver, identified as 57-year-old Danny Hill, was charged with failure to yield.

Four occupants were reportedly in the Honda and none were wearing seat belts, according to troopers. Two victims were airlifted to the hospital and two were killed in the crash.

Troopers said one of the vehicles was ejected from the vehicle.

The coroner identified the deceased victims as 27-year-old Lawrence Boseman II and 27-year-old Julian Singleton, both of Anderson. Friends and family gathered on Friday night for a candlelight vigil at the scene of the collision.

Mourners held balloons and lit candles with the victims' initials.

