State police investigating death of Aiken County jail inmate

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate found unresponsive in showers at the Aiken County jail.

Local media outlets report the inmate was found during a routine check on Thursday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Aiken County authorities have asked the State Law Enforcement Division to help with the investigation into the man's death. His name has not been released.

Officials say the Aiken County jail houses between 375 and 450 people who are either awaiting trial, serving sentences of less than 90 days or awaiting transfer to s state facility after conviction.

