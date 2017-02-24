Troopers report injuries, entrapment in Spartanburg Co. crash

Scene of Spartanburg Co. crash. (FOX Carolina/ 2/24/17)

Scene of Spartanburg Co. crash. (FOX Carolina/ 2/24/17)

Scene of Spartanburg Co. crash. (FOX Carolina/ 2/24/17)

Scene of Spartanburg Co. crash. (FOX Carolina/ 2/24/17)

Troopers say a crash occurred in Spartanburg County Friday morning.

The call came in about it just before 7 a.m.

Troopers say the incident occurred at 100 Fortis Drive at Berry Shoals Road in Duncan.

Injuries and entrapment have been reported.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.